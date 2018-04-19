Worlington looking to draw a line under disappointing 2017

Richard Ford is backing his Worlington side to show that last season was nothing more than a blip.

The team headed into 2017 full of optimism, having racked up a club-record number of points in a single Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One season on their to finishing fourth 12 months earlier.

And they got off to a positive start with six straight victories, suggesting that another positive campaign was in store.

But as injuries and player unavailability took hold, Worlington’s form tailed off and they ended up finishing a disappointing third from bottom.

Ford is not dwelling on that performance, though, and has instead turned his attention to big improvements in 2018.

“We started really well last year and it made some people take notice,” said the captain.

“But then we had some key players suffer injuries and once players were unavailable for different reasons things became difficult.

“Once you get on a bad run like that it is often very hard to turn things around and that was how it unfolded.

“Now it is all about putting things right. All the lads know we did not perform well enough last year.

“I expect us to be much better. I am not going to say we are going to win it, but we should be at least competing in the top half.”

Worlington have been relatively busy in the off-season, recruiting bowlers Lee Thompson (Woolpit), Ashan Athurkoralage (Elmstead) and Nuwan Jayasena.

However, it is the signing of Mark Nunn from Bury St Edmunds that stands out, with the all-rounder set to open Worlington’s bowling attack.

“He is a big signing. What is key is he will bat and ball so he is going to be a great addition,” added Ford.

“He will open the bowling along with Charlie Tunstall and that is going to be a very potent attack.

“Mark also has a lot of contacts. He has played with Nuwan before and helped us to get him in.

“We are delighted to have him sign and like the rest of the team, he is excited to get going.”

After the wet weather delayed the start of the season, Worlington get under way on Saturday with a home encounter against Essex side Maldon, who finished fourth last season (12.30pm).

• Worlington warmed up for the new season with a two-wicket friendly victory over Sawston and Babraham on Saturday.

Worlington’s Matthew Wittish returned bowling figures of 3-25 as Sawston were bowled out for 147 in 38 overs.

In reply, Worlington lost eight wickets on their way to victory — Ziaf Kulasi the pick of the batsmen with 41 runs.