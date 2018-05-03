Teams looking to return to action following wet weather

After last week’s washout, both Burwell & Exning and Mildenhall will be hoping to return to Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League action on Saturday.

It looks to be a tough assignment for Burwell & Exning, who saw their trip to Frinton-on-Sea last weekend postponed because of the wet weather.

They will host champions Sudbury at Mingay Park (11am), looking to build on their opening-day victory away at Horsford.

As for Mildenhall — winners over Swardeston on the opening day — they head to Cambridge Granta (11am).

Ben Shepperson’s men had been due to take on Horsford away from home last Saturday.

• In the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One, Worlington saw their home game against Frinton-on-Sea II fall victim to the weather.

On Saturday Worlington, who last played on the opening day to Maldon, travel to face Ipswich on Saturday (1pm).

• Lakenheath saw their Division Two trip to Kelvedon & Feering postponed at the weekend.

Shane Leech’s team will now look to build on their victory over Haverhill on April 21, when they play host to Copdock II on Saturday (1pm).

• Fordham will get their CCA Junior League 1 North campaign under way on Saturday with a trip to Terrington St Clement (1.30pm).

The Cambridgeshire side, whose first home game of 2018 will be against Cottenham on May 12, finished fourth last season.