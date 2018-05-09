Suffolk lose three Twenty20 games

Suffolk have a mountain to climb if they ae to qualify from the group stage of this season’s new Twenty20 competition.

The county lost three of their opening four fixtures over the Bank Holiday weekend — twice to Norfolk at Woolpit on Sunday and then sharing a game apiece with Cambridgeshire at Peterborough on Monday.

WICKET HUNTING: Suffolk's Jake Ashby goes in search of wickets. Picture: Mecha Morton

Suffolk, who looked to have a strong side on paper, were bowled out twice cheaply at Woolpit to get their campaign off to a disappointing start.

Sudbury’s Darren Batch top-scored with 37 as the home team were bowled out for 98 in the first match, with Norfolk knocking off the runs for the loss of just three wickets in 12.5 overs.

Former Mildenhall bowler Tymal Mills, playing his first match for Suffolk for five years as he looks to build up his fitness ahead of England’s international T20 programme this summer, conceded 26 runs in his four wicketless overs.

Suffolk were then dismissed for 95 second time around, Sudbury all-rounder James Poulson striking Suffolk’s only six of the day in his 17 runs, with the visitors this time winning by eight wickets with eight balls to spare.

STEAMING IN: Mildenhall's Tom Rash looks to make some inroads. Picture: Mecha Morton

Head Coach Andy Northcote admitted it was a bad day at the office for Suffolk.

“We tried different things throughout the day but unfortunately they didn’t come off today.

“Overall of course we are really upset and disappointed coming in with a really strong side, but we have got to move on and be happy we didn’t try the same things twice and make the same mistakes twice and it was just a bad day at the office,” he said.

Suffolk went down in the first match the following day at Peterborough by 26 runs, being bowled out for 127 despite 50 from Jaik Mickleburgh in reply to Cambridgeshire’s 153-5.

Jake Foley, who had taken 3 for 16 in the first match, then scored 41 and shared a second-wicket stand of 67 with Adam Ball, who ended undefeated on 55 as Suffolk won the second match by eight wickets.

Ball, who had claimed 2-18 in Cambridgeshire’s 142-6, added 69 in an unbroken third-wicket partnership with Kyron Young, who was 33 not out as Suffolk won with five balls to spare.

Suffolk’s next T20 double-header is against Bedfordshire at the Victory Ground in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, May 27, before finishing their group games at Harpenden versus Hertfordshire the following Sunday.