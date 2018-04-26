Paul shows his skill with century to help next club triumph in opener

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Horsford (160) lost to

Burwell & Exning (281-5)

by 121 runs

Paul Summerskill was the hero as newly-formed Burwell & Exning eased to victory on the opening day of the 2018 season on Saturday.

Coming in at number five and with his side on 34-3, Summerskill took the game to hosting Horsford.

His knock of 143 runs from 116 deliveries included 16 fours and four maximums before eventually falling to the bowling of Peter Minns.

Earlier on in the innings, new signing Ed Hyde at the top of the order scored 31 runs, while Alex Scully’s unbeaten 62 helped to push the away side up towards the 300-run mark.

Burwell & Exning followed that up by being ruthless with the ball in hand, taking wickets at regular intervals as Horsford finished well short.

Jamie Seabrook was the pick of the bowling attack as he ended with figures of 5-27 from 10 overs.

Ben Seabrook (3-26) also made a useful contribution, while the other wickets were taken by Josh Arksey and Jay Ghelani.

On Saturday Burwell & Exning will be on the road to Frinton-on-Sea (11am).

The Essex outfit started their season with a four-wicket triumph away from home at Copdock.