New club looking for improvement

‘Improvement’ is the name of the game for Burwell & Exning Cricket Club in 2018, writes Liam Apicella.

The first team of the newly-amalgamated club — formed during the winter after Burwell and Exning merged — will ply their trade in the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League.

Last season Burwell finished eighth in the county’s top flight, racking up five wins and 244 points.

It was primarily a young squad that took to the field each week in 2017, though experience levels have been boosted this year by the presence of Tim Catley from Exning.

And for captain Joe Tetley, he is hopeful that the good feeling engulfing the club’s Mingay Park and Cotton End Road bases will lead to a fruitful campaign.

“We must have had one of the youngest sides in the league last year so when you consider that we had a decent season,” said the skipper.

“It is all about building this year. We want to improve on what went on in 2017.

“We will not be setting a target in terms of a finishing position, but we do have a bit more experience with Tim coming in, so we should be looking higher.

“It is a fresh start with the two clubs merging — hopefully we can capitalise on that.”

Former Mildenhall all-rounder Tyron Koen has joined the Burwell & Exning ranks as their overseas player.

The Burwell contingent know all about the South African’s credentials given that he scored 92 runs and took 3-41 against them in Mildenhall’s 33-run triumph last year.

Burwell & Exning open on Saturday at Horsford (11am).