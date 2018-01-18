Young skipper excited by his new role with the Fen Tigers

Jordan Jenkins is eager to take the next step forward in his career by demonstrating his leadership abilities in his new role as captain of the Mildenhall Fen Tigers, writes Graham Clark.

After greeting his appointment with both surprise and shock, the 16-year-old is looking forward to taking up his new position in the team in becoming the National League club’s youngest skipper.

It will not be the first time that the teenager has captained the West Row based outfit having filled in the role on a number of occasions for Jon Armstrong during the 2017 campaign.

“I was quiet happy when Kevin (Jolly, promoter) phoned me up asking what my thoughts are and if I wanted to be captain,” said Jenkins.

“I was excited but shocked at the same time especially with the likes of Josh Bailey and Danny Ayers in the team this year, but I enjoyed it so much last year when I stood in for Jon Armstrong.

“I was not even thinking about being asked but when Kevin did, it brought back good memories and it will be fun doing it for the whole season.” Despite having extra responsibilty placed on his shoulders, the Norwich-based rider insists he feels no additional pressure in proving that he is the right man for the role.

“For them to offer me this role when I am just 16 years old shows that they have got trust and faith in me,” added Jenkins.

“I’m not really nervous and I don’t really feel the additional pressure because of the type of person I am, as I’m always wanting to help people anyway.

“It will be just be doing what I’ve already been doing with a little bit more responsibility and it is quite a good opportunity to keep improving my career.”

Jenkins, who was crowned the club’s rider of the season last year, also welcomed the news that the Suffolk side have decided to try to retain their National Trophy title having initially opted out of the competition at last month’s National League AGM.

“It is great we are back in the National Trophy as it gives us the chance to defend the title and the opportunity to bring another trophy home,” he said.

“Up until last year I didn’t really understand the significance of the different cups and trophies but when you are in them you start to understand what they mean, so for us to be back in it is good especially having won it last year.”

n Former Fen Tiger Joe Jacobs has confirmed his retirement from the sport with immediate effect.

The 24-year-old won a number of honours with the West Row side, including the National League in 2012.