Young Fen Tiger keen to prove his worth against former club

Ryan Kinsley aims to prove a point to his old club Buxton Hitmen when they take on the Mildenhall Fen Tigers in the National League on Sunday (3pm), writes Graham Clark.

Having failed to fire on all cylinders during a spell with the Derbyshire outfit last year, the 19-year-old aims to show his true colours when the two sides meet at Mildenhall Stadium for their opening National League fixtures.

Although not enjoying the most productive spell at the Hi-Edge Raceway in 2017, Kinsley feels that it did come with some benefits.

“I am looking forward to the meeting against Buxton and I know that we can all do it if we keep our recent performances up,” said Kinsley.

“If we keep up what we have been doing then, in my eyes, we should be unstoppable.

“I had a little spell at Buxton last year after King’s Lynn shut and I didn’t really click at all around there.

“I do think though that being on the small track there has helped me at Mildenhall this year though.”

Kinsley has enjoyed a solid start at the Fen Tigers, having helped them make the perfect start to the defence of their National Trophy title.

After scoring a paid nine during the Fen Tigers’ 59-31 win away to the Isle Of Wight, the Norfolk-born racer has backed it up with a paid five score during their 61-29 victory against the Plymouth Devils and a paid seven total during their 57-33 win over the Kent Kings.

“As a team we could definitely not have asked for a better start in the Trophy really,” said Kinsley.

“We’ve all been scoring and getting points on the board, which always helps. I don’t think we expected to win as big away from home.

“I think it is all down to us getting on very well and we have a good team spirit.

“It’s never easy coming into the main body of a team having not had the best of times last season.

“The team spirit here is something I’ve never had before and that has definitely helped me in my point of view.”

• The Fen Tigers were scheduled to race against the Birmingham Brummies in the opening leg of the quarter-final of the National League Knockout Cup at Perry Barr last night.

• Fen Tigers number five Danny Ayers has been selected to race in the first semi-final of this year’s British Championship at Sheffield this evening.