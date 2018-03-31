Women row to top prize for Ely in the Cambs Winter League

There was cause for celebration at the Isle of Ely Rowing Club after they secured some Cambridge Winter League success.

The club entered crews in the men’s, women’s and junior competitions and it was the women that came out on top.

The Women’s Eights won the Club B category by a 90-second margin from their nearest competitor.

It proved to be a successful event for the club overall, with captain Duncan McCulloch saying: “I was really pleased to see so many crews, that have formed over the last year, taking part in this event.

“Notably a Masters eight, with an average age of 63, and several graduates from our 2017 Learn to Row courses, who raced for the first time, and loved the experience.

“Our 2018 Learn to Row courses will, no doubt, produce an equally enthusiastic crop of rowers for next year’s event.”