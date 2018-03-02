Wilson fires in a brace for Town

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 3NE

Newmarket I 3

Sudbury II 1

Newmarket’s first team extended their unbeaten run to three matches with a 3-1 home triumph over a well-drilled Sudbury second side on Saturday.

The first half began as a close and cagey affair with the hosts perhaps creating the better chances, though they were unable to convert.

The visitors soon grew into the game and forced a good save from Town goalkeeper Iain Robinson, followed by a superb goal-line clearance from makeshift centre-back Darren Jenkins.

Newmarket continued to make things hard for themselves, but it was not long after that they managed to break the deadlock when a typically-driven Will Wilson short corner was deflected home by Mark Pears.

However, Sudbury replied almost immediately with a speculative effort that was deflected high over the helpless Robinson and gave skipper Jordan Newnes on the goal line no chance.

The second half was a lot more open and it did not take Newmarket long to regain the lead.

Rob Green won a penalty stroke for a foot on the goalline which was converted by Wilson.

The same player scored Newmarket’s third from a short corner soon after to seal the victory.

The firsts travel to Norwich City IV on Saturday (3.15pm).