Weather leaves Fen Tigers still waiting to get season under way

Kevin Jolly is praying that the weather plays ball and allows the Mildenhall Fen Tigers to get their season started against the Plymouth Devils in the National Trophy on Sunday (3pm), writes Graham Clark.

With the Fen Fours on Easter Monday and last Sunday’s National Trophy fixture against the Isle Of Wight Warriors both falling victim to the wet weather club promoter Jolly is hoping that it will be a case of third time lucky for action to get underway at Mildenhall Stadium in 2018.

“It is killing us but we are not the only ones,” said Jolly.

“Everyone is in the same boat. We have just got to get on with it and it is as simple as that as there is nothing we can do about the weather.

“We’ve got make sure when we get it on it is bigger and better. It is just a case of keeping our fingers crossed now.”

Despite the Devils, who are set to face the Eastbourne Eagles in the Trophy tomorrow, potentially having two meetings already behind them Jolly is confident that Fen Tigers will be ready to roll first time out.

“I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen from our boys,” said Jolly.

“This might come back and bite me on the backside but I’m not too bothered about anybody else really as I think so highly of everybody in our team this year.

“I think there is so much potential in the team and they are capable of far more than what their averages are.

“There is a hunger and a desire that I’ve not heard and felt in a team for a long time.”

While this year’s Fen Tigers team are yet to ride together competitively, five of them competed in the first British Under-21 semi-final at Eastbourne on Saturday.

Although it was not to be for Jordan Jenkins, Ryan Kinsley and Matt Marson, on what was a difficult night with little passing and making the gate essential, both Josh Bailey and Drew Kemp, after scoring 10 and nine respectively, progressed to the final at Berwick on May 1.

“I am delighted,” said Kemp.

“The clutch broke on my first ride so that did not make it easy. It made it a lot harder coming last in my first ride and not scoring a point as it meant that I had to work harder than I needed to. I just did the best I could and it paid off in the end.

“I knew coming into that last race I needed to get at least a second. I didn’t get the best of starts but Ryan Kinsley moved out a bit and I got the drive down the straight and it was just clear track in front of me.

“I could hear Jordan (Jenkins) behind me but I knew if I kept my line I was going to get there. I didn’t want to do anything stupid, I had to make sure I used my head.”