Wallis’ trio do the business in heats to get into semi-final

All three of Mark Wallis’ representatives booked their places in the semi-finals of the Racing Post Greyhound TV Scottish Derby on Saturday.

Irish Derby winner Black Ferran was Lakenheath handler Wallis’ top performer at the Shawfield Stadium, finishing second in the fourth of six heats.

As for Bombers Bullet and Bruisers Bullet, they both advanced through to this Saturday’s semis with third-place finishes at the venue just outside of Glasgow.

To reach the final on April 14, Wallis’ trio will need to finish at the top of their races.

Meanwhile, Wallis’ Saleen Ash is through to the final of Sunday’s Bunny Bookmakers Gold Cup at Henlow, but Roswell Romanov and Garryglass Teddy were defeated in the semi-finals.