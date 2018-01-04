Wallis eyes up more success for Bruisers Bullet in 2018

Mark Wallis hopes that Bruisers Bullet can use his victory in the Coral Olympic final at Hove on Thursday as a springboard for more big race success this year, writes Graham Clark.

The Lakenheath-based handler claimed his first win in the Category One competition at the Sussex track, after last year’s Derby semi-finalist enjoyed a deserved moment centre stage when storming to glory by five-and-a-half lengths in the 515 metre event.

“He has been a high profile dog since the summer,” said Wallis.

“That was a high-class race and he was all the rage. He showed great pace and great track craft off the second bend. His back straight pace was awesome.

“He beat some really good dogs and turned a good year for himself into an exceptional one.

“If the Trainers’ Championship meeting goes ahead he will represent us, then he will be aimed at the Scottish, English and Irish Derby, with the Scottish one his first major target.”

Victory for the son of Droopys Cain completed a double on the card for Wallis, which was initiated by the two-and-a-half length victory of St Leger winner Rubys Rascal in the Mossvale Ace Memorial Trophy.

“That capped off a great year for Rubys Rascal and he looks a shoe-in now for the Stayer Of The Year prize which he was nominated for last year and didn’t win,” added Wallis.

“He will go for the Mitch Millward Marathon at Romford, then the Golden Jacket at Crayford.

Continued on page 53