Wallis’ defence of Coronation Cup rests with semi-final duo

Mark Wallis will have two dogs in Coral Coronation Cup semi-final action tomorrow as he bids to win the competition for the second year in succession.

The Lakenheath handler, who saw Roswell Romanov clinch the Category Two prize 12 months ago, will be represented by Boylesports Duke and Saleen Ash at Romford.

Current 8/1 shot Boylesports Duke has been drawn in trap five in the first of the three semis (8.22pm), while kennel-mate Saleen Ash — a 25/1 hope — will go from trap six in the second race (8.38pm).

Hockwold’s Patrick Janssens, meanwhile, will pit Barricane Carina (trap five) up against Saleen Ash.

n Elsewhere, Wallis’ Bombers Bullet was victorious in the Henlow Maiden Derby heats to advance through to Sunday’s semi-finals.