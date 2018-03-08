Two victories for hosting New Astley BC

Jesse Goodey was the star of the show for New Astley Boxing Club at The Racing Centre on Saturday evening.

The home fighter was matched against a boxer from Centurions and, while it was a good contest, Goodey was rightly awarded the victory by a unanimous decision.

DEBUT FIGHT: Raven Dodsworth (red) was narrowly beaten. Picture: Mark Westley

It was the best performance on the night by a home fighter, while it was also the show’s most captivating bout.

Head coach Mark O’Reilly was delighted with the performance, saying: “It was a great contest — the bout of the night without a doubt.

“It had everything. The crowd were on their feet shouting plenty of encouragement.

“It was a deserved win and I am so proud of Jesse — he really deserves it.

NO RESULT: Demie-Jade Resztan and her opponent were both disqualified. Picture: Mark Westley

“Jesse puts everything he has into every training session and he just loves to box.”

Sixteen-year-old Goodey’s display helped lift some of the disappointment O’Reilly was feeling after he had seen the show lose a number of bouts at the 11th hour.

The freezing conditions left some fighters unwilling to travel, cutting the number of contests down to 11 from 16.

It also meant O’Reilly had just five home boxers on the bill when the initial plan had been for eight of his stable to don the New Astley colours.

CHAMP: Dean Allum. Picture: Mark Westley

Dean Allum was one of those who was in action and he won his Eastern Counties Junior final contest in positive fashion.

O’Reilly said: “Dean boxed well and it looked like at one point he was going to stop the lad, but fair play he kept going.

“Dean is getting better and better — we are really pleased with him.”

Raven Dodsworth’s debut for the club ended on a losing note, going down to a split decision against his compatriot from Brentwood.

And Nathan Atkinson also struggled as O’Reilly was forced to throw in the towel early in the second round.

“He tried as hard as he could but he was just a little overwhelmed,” admitted O’Reilly.

“Because he is so small it is really hard to match him.

“Ultimately it’s my job to protect the boxers and I had to throw in the towel.”

There was also some late drama at the Fred Archer Way venue involving the club’s star performer Demie-Jade Resztan.

The England number one was up against a familiar figure in the country’s number four boxer Rebecca Stone, the pair having fought against each other before and also represented their country together.

But there was to be no winner on this occasion, with the referee opting to disqualify both fighters towards the end of the third and final round.

It was a decision that frustrated O’Reilly, who said: “Their tactics were all about weighing in heavy on Demie to stop her from working.

“She was pushed and it happened on more than one occasion — they came to spoil.

“It is the referee’s job to make the decision, but there was only around 15 seconds left so he should have left it.

“We were ahead on all of the scorecards at the end of the second round, but we just have to learn and move on.”

But despite that decision and the two defeats, O’Reilly was largely pleased with the performance of his club.

“I am very happy. There are a couple of things to work on, but that is normal,” he said.

“Everyone did their best and that is all I can ask for.

“As long as they are dedicated, train hard and give it everything, I cannot ask anymore from them.”