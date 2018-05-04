Two representatives set to go for Varian in the 1000 Guineas

Roger Varian believes Altyn Orda is ‘well worth her place’ in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas line-up on Sunday (3.35pm).

After securing a surprise victory in the Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes as a 25/1 shot last October, the three-year-old filly returned to the Rowley Mile a fortnight ago, finishing second behind Charlie Appleby’s Soliloquy in the Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes.

Carlburg Stables-based Varian was suitably impressed with that most recent performance, and is expecting further improvement come the 205th renewal of the Classic at the weekend.

“I was delighted with Altyn Orda’s second place in the Nell Gwyn Stakes,” he said.

“She was much quieter in the preliminaries than she had been as a two-year-old and she went to post without a hitch.

“She travelled strongly through the race itself and while the winner won a shade cosily, I liked the way our filly stuck to her task and she hit the line strongly, shaping like she will be well suited by the step up to a mile.”

“She has taken the race very well. She was ready to do herself justice in the Nell Gwyn, but the plan was always to use the race as a stepping stone to the Guineas and I expect her to improve for the run.”

“The front three pulled nicely clear and I think time will show that we haven’t run below our Oh So Sharp form.”

“The Guineas looks an open renewal this year and I think our filly is well worth her place in the line-up.”

Varian’s Madeline — a winner at Goodwood and Newbury in 2017 — is also set to feature in the £500,000 race.

Varian added: “Madeline is training very well and she will head straight to the 1000 Guineas.

“I am very pleased with her progress and I look forward to running her too.”

Altyn Orda — with Frankie Dettori in the saddle — is currently a 14/1 shot with the bookmakers, while Andrea Atzeni’s Madeline is available at 33/1.

The Nell Gwyn winner Soliloquy is the 6/1 second favourite behind Aidan O’Brien’s Happily, while another of Appleby’s entrants — Wild Illusion — is priced at 7/1.

Another trainer based at HQ, David Simcock, could run both Teppal (33/1) and Worship (50/1).