Two HQ-based trainers record wins thanks to in-form Gordon

Josephine Gordon’s impressive form throughout 2017 continued on Saturday as she landed a 59/1 double at Wolverhampton.

Gordon, who last month became only the second woman jockey to reach 100 winners in a calendar year, opened up with a victory in the six-furlong £15,000 32Red.com Conditions Stakes on Never Back Down.

Much of the attention heading into the race had focused on Charlie Appleby’s pre-race favourite Sound And Silence, but he and the rest of the field had no answer to the eventual winner’s attack from the outside.

The victory means the two-year-old, who is trained by Kremlin Cottage Stables’ Hugo Palmer, has secured a spot in the £150,000 32Red 3-Year-Old All-Weather Championships Conditions Stakes at Lingfield on Good Friday in 2018.

A triumphant Gordon said: “It was a bit of a surprise really. The race was very messy early on as there were so many front runners and everyone wanted to get on and try and make it.

“I planned on being box seat but unfortunately things didn’t go to plan and I nearly came down at one point.

“The horse has so much ability though — everything has gone wrong and he has still won the race.

“Today was also the first time he has been round a bend and he hung a bit.

“We have always had high hopes for Never Back Down and he is going the right way at the moment.

“Hugo and his owners have been such big supporters of me this year and it’s a dream come true. It makes it easier riding nice horses like this lad.”

And there was more success to come for Gordon as she won the meeting’s richest race — the £20,000 Betway Casino Handicap aboard the Marco Botti-trained Velvet Revolution.

The four-year-old was brought with a steady run from off the pace and got up within the shadows of the post to score by a short head from Cohesion, who had Adam Kirby in the saddle.

Gordon added: “I knew my last two rides had good chances and this lad had a nice weight.

“I have ridden him before and Marco said he likes to be kidded along and left to do his own thing.

“I know it was tight at the finish, but I think he has probably won quite comfortably.”