Trio book place at National Champs

The King’s Ely Equestrian Team have qualified for the National Schools’ Equestrian Association’s (NSEA) Dressage County Championships.

Katie Cameron, Rebecca Everitt and Harriet Froud formed a team of three to attend the county qualifier competition, which was held at Forest Edge Arena in Swaffham, Norfolk, on January 21.

Despite snow and bitterly cold winds, the girls and their ponies showed true grit to be placed second out of a class of eight teams, securing them a place at the championships in April.

Not only did the girls do well as a team, but Everitt also secured two individual places at the championships.

She and her pony, Jacko, posted the highest score for Cambridgeshire in the preliminary dressage test, coming seventh out of 38 competitors.

They also scored a very respectable 72.8 per cent in the novice class, securing fourth place in a competitive class of 16 riders.

Manager of the King’s Ely equestrian team, Sue Cameron, said of the achievements: “I’m really proud of how the girls and their ponies performed on the day.

“To secure a team placing at the championships is fantastic, but for Rebecca to secure two further placings really is brilliant and certainly made the dire weather and travel conditions worthwhile.”