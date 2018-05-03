Trainer confident James has the answers

George Scott has no major concerns over James Garfield’s ability to get a mile during Saturday’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas (3.35pm).

A few weeks ago Scott revealed that he was considering a trip over to the French Guineas, believing that his stable star could be more suited to the bend at Lonchamp.

However, last month’s victory in the Group 3 Greenham Stakes at Newbury was enough to convince the Saffron House Stables trainer to take his chance at the Rowley Mile.

It has thrown up the question of whether or not the son of Exceed and Excel would be suited to Newmarket’s stiff, straight mile — not to mention how he contends with the dip — but Scott is confident his three-year-old will have the answers.

“I do not see why he will not get the mile — his racing style gives him the opportunity to do so,” said Scott, whose father-in-law and brother-in-law, Bill and Tim Gredley, own James Garfield.

“There is plenty of stamina on the dam’s side and most of his siblings improved with the step up in trip as they got older.

“It is certainly a question that needs answering, but I would be fairly hopeful he should get the mile okay.

“And I do not see the dip being a problem at all. He is a very neat little horse and he is very efficient with his action.

“We worked alongside the dip all winter, it is a gallop we have used a lot and he has galloped out of the dip many times.

“It has not been an issue for him so far, so I would not be using that as an excuse.

“The way he won one of the most important trials was impressive, beating credible Guineas candidates in the process.

“It was a pretty obvious decision in the end that he should take his chance at Newmarket.”

Bookmakers have installed the Aidan O’Brien-trained Gustav Klimt as the 2/1 favourite, but it is widely considered to be an open 2000 Guineas.

James Garfield is a 16/1 shot, while Scott is a big admirer of the winner of April’s bet365 Craven Stakes.

“Masar goes there with the best recent form. He is a course and distance winner — an emphatic winner,” added the 29-year-old, who will have Frankie Dettori in the saddle after the three-time 2000 Guineas-winning jockey’s first-choice ride — the John Gosden-trained Without Parole — withdrew through injury.

“Charlie’s (Appleby) horses are flying and if we did not win I would love to see Masar win for Charlie because he is a good friend of mine. He is really starting to hit his straps.”

Another of Newmarket’s young contingent of trainers looking to make an impact on the Classic is Richard Spencer, who will be represented by Rajasinghe.

Spencer opted for a different approach to his counterpart Scott, choosing to send last year’s Royal Ascot Coventry Stakes winner on two racecourse gallops, rather than heading down the trial route.

It was a ploy that worked in 2009 when Spencer was assistant to Barry Hills after he galloped Ghanaati over the Rowley Mile before her 1000 Guineas win.

And Spencer — soon to be based at Sefton Lodge — is hoping history repeats itself.

“I did not want to run him in a hard race and burst the bubble,” said Spencer.

“This has been done plenty of times, including when I worked for Mr Hills and I learned a lot with him.

“Any of the horses can win it this year — there is not the one standout candidate like in previous years. He is in good shape and we have been very happy with his work.”