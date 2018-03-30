Top Boy and Top Girl awards for Newmarket

As part of their ongoing centenary celebrations, Newmarket & District Swimming Club hosted an action-packed one-day sprint meeting earlier this month.

Ten clubs travelled to support the event, including those from neighbouring Bottisham, Ely and Mildenhall.

The competition compromised of boys’ and girls’ events in all four 50m strokes and a 100m individual medley relay.

Cambridge were celebrating come the conclusion as they picked up the Top Club award, while the Top Boy was shared by three swimmers — Maximilian Veiga (Cambridge), Harry Saunders and Joseph Bavey (both Newmarket).

Hosting Newmarket also contributed two of the four Top Girl winners, namely Lauren Watt and Adrija Raudonyte.

The other swimmers to triumph in that section were Ely’s Iona Trainer and Lauren Elliot, who was representing First Strokes.

In all, 362 swimmers spent time racing in the Newmarket Leisure Centre pool, totalling 1344 individual swims.

Newmarket head coach Annette Skeet said: “The day produced some very good swimming from everyone.

“But if I had to pick the very best of the day it was the Girls’ 50m breaststroke, which was won by Lauren Watt.

“She not only took another record but the Suffolk County and Eastern Region record with a brilliant swim of 31.53 seconds, which also puts her second in the country.”

Meanwhile, club president Robert Hicks added: “It was an excellent event the club and indeed town can be justifiably proud of.”

The day also comprised of eight further exciting relay races, six of which were won by hosting Newmarket, with Ely triumphing in the other two outings.