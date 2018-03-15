Title chasers too strong for hosting Newmarket

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION THREE

EASTERN COUNTIES

Newmarket 17

Stowmarket 66

A late flurry of tries gave this encounter more of a one-sided feel after Newmarket had put up a good fight against their high-flying opponents on Saturday.

It was always going to be a tough encounter for the hosts given that they sit bottom of the table, while second-placed Stowmarket have title aspirations.

Stowmarket had taken a seven-point lead when, in the ninth minute, Newmarket were awarded a penalty, taken by Michael Reeves.

The away team went on to score and convert a further three tries until Newmarket hit back.

Captain Max Bell scored a fine try, touching down near the posts to make the conversion for Reeves a straightforward affair.

Five minutes into the second half, Stowmarket scored another converted try to stretch their lead further.

Newmarket fought back, though, with Dan Johnson forcing his way through to score, extending his lead as the team’s top points scorer before Reeves converted.

With only 15 players available, Newmarket’s fortunes took a further dip as skipper Bell was forced off injured.

With the extra man advantage, Stowmarket were able to score a further five tries to run out comfortable victors.

Newmarket travel to 10th-placed Wisbech on Saturday (3pm).