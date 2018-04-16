Tigers sign off with victory

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION THREE

EASTERN COUNTIES

Woodbridge 21

Ely Tigers 26

A spirited second-half display saw Ely Tigers end their season on a winning note at Woodbridge on Saturday.

The visitors made the trip with just 17 players and lost one of those early on in proceedings.

Woodbridge showed no sympathy for their plight, running in two tries during the opening 20 minutes as the Tigers were slow out of the traps.

However, as soon as Newmarket found their stride they were able to get back into the contest with two tries of their own.

The first came from a quick tap penalty from Harry Rogerson, who darted through and off-loaded to Jacob Muncey and he took the ball down.

It was thrown wide to John Dibb and he stepped through the opposition defence for a converted try.

Rogerson then got himself on the scoresheet when he picked from the back of a ruck and ran through almost unnoticed for a converted try.

At the end of the half Woodbridge crossed again in the corner after the referee consulted with the touch judge about a possible foot-in-touch, allowing the hosts to open up a 21-14 lead.

The second half was all about Ely, though, as their defence held strong, even when Rogerson was lost to the sin bin.

The Tigers then had the ball on the halfway line, from where Matt McCarthy put captain Joel Scott Paul into space after a neat wrap round move.

Scott Paul sprinted around the last defender and touched down in the corner, but he was unable to bring the scores level after he missed the resultant kick.

Thankfully for him it did not matter as the ever-present Muncey bulldozed his way to the line for a converted try that earned third-placed Ely the victory.