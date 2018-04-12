Tigers ease to home victory

LONDON LEAGUE THREE

EASTERN COUNTIES

Ely Tigers 54

Holt 17

Ely Tigers tightened their grip on third spot with a commanding triumph over fourth-placed Holt on Saturday.

Both teams traded scores in the first 10 minutes, with the Tigers’ try coming from a solid scrum on the opposition five metre line as number eight Scott MacFarlane run in almost untouched for a converted try.

Holt’s try came soon afterwards, when an inside ball from the wing saw them slip through the Ely defence.

The hosts then turned it up a notch, with man-of-the-match Jacob Muncey crossing twice after he showed terrific pace — once to sprint down the wing and again to find space around the fringes of a ruck.

After that, captain Joel Scott Paul got himself on the scoreboard when some quick thinking from the Clark brothers saw Ash take a quick penalty to pass to brother Ryan, who fed the ball to Scott Paul and he ran the length of the pitch for a converted try.

Matt McCarthy crashed over soon after to bring the Tigers’ try tally up to five at the end of the half.

Ely scored three more in the second half, once through Luke Cornwell after he found space down the blindside, and twice through Luke Turner who gassed down the wing and evaded would-be defenders on both occasions.

With the home team’s victory sealed, Holt added two of their own consolation tries but were unable to get a losing bonus point before the final whistle.

The Tigers finish their season on Saturday with a trip over the Suffolk border to Woodbridge (3pm).

The two teams met on the opening day of the campaign in September and played out a 5-5 draw.