Tigers battle through the conditions

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION THREE

EASTERN COUNTIES

Ely Tigers 28

Stowmarket 6

Ely Tigers picked up a scrappy bonus-point victory in muddy conditions at the expense of West Norfolk on Saturday.

Some ill-discipline at the ruck from the home team saw West Norfolk go ahead by two penalties early on.

However, Ely then woke up and started to fight back, gaining a line-out on the opposition five metre line.

The ball was thrown short and Nathan Brooks touched down from the back of the maul, with man-of-the-match Matt McCarthy adding the arrears.

The Tigers followed that up by clearing out an opposition ruck and turning the ball over.

It was forced out wide to Ryan Clark who darted in untouched, with McCarthy once again slotting the conversion.

In the second half, the conditions dominated the play of the game, the mud halting any sort of running rugby.

Towards the end Ely kicked for the corner and formed a maul on the five metre line, which was stopped short before Jacob Muncey picked and crashed over for a converted try.

The Tigers fought hard for their bonus-point win and it finally came when pressure on the opposition centres forced a handling error and Luke Turner sprinted in for a converted try.

The third-placed Tigers travel to Stowmarket (2nd) on Saturday (3pm) with five points splitting the teams.