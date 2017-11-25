The Wolfpack record a bonus-point win at home over London Irish Wild Geese

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club have beaten the reserve team of Premiership side London Irish, with an impressive five try haul.

The National League Two South side - who lie in fifth place in the league - beat the visitors 35-24 on a freezing day at The Haberden, to pick up a vital bonus point in their chase of the top teams.

BREAKING THROUGH: Try scorer Chris Lord tries to stay upright as London Wild Geese number 8 puts in a tackle (Picture: Mecha Morton)

The result sees them go into next week's fixture against Redingensians just one point behind them, with everything to play for.

Prop Scott Brown was awarded the man of the match award for a mammoth game in the front row.

The first score went to the visiting Wild Geese with just five minutes gone, to put them 5-0 ahead and giving the home side food for thought.

But the Wolfpack responded, first with a penalty and then a try, with winger Dwayne Corcoran going over for his first of two on the day which was duly converted by Liam McBride for the extras.

London Irish quickly came back for another, although a missed conversion kept Bury within a score at 10-12.

And it got better for the home side fast, with the referee awarding a penalty try for collapsing the scrum (having stopped play to warn the defending side) as Bury pushed for another score - with an automatic seven points awarded by the referee, Bury were 17-12 ahead.

The home side pushed on for another score, a messy try on the wing from Brendan Mitchell, after almost throwing away a two man overlap. With the extras missed, Bury had a 22-12 lead going in to half time.

The game was effectively ended in the first 10 minutes of the second half by Bury, with Corcoran scoring his second to secure the bonus point before Chris Lord went over for another five points for the team. McBride missed the conversion of both but Bury still had a 32-12 lead.

London Irish gave their all in response, however, scoring a try after sustained pressure in Bury's 22. Another missed conversion kept the score at 32-17, before Bury added a bit of breathing space from a penalty to put the score further ahead at 35-17.

The momentum of the game threatened to turn however, as the Wild Geese ramped up the pressure, scoring another try - this time converted - to put the score at 35-24 with 15 minutes remaining, but the cold day and hard game caught up to both sides as it proved the final score.

Chances were squandered by both but Bury, once they got themselves on the scoreboard, always looked in command.