Supporters come out in force to get behind Armstrong’s day

Speedway fans from across the country gathered to give former Mildenhall Fen Tigers captain Jon Armstrong the wish he desired on Sunday — after turning out in force to celebrate his testimonial meeting.

While track conditions may have been far from ideal, it failed to stop a high-class field from producing some entertaining action to help commemorate the 43-year-old’s service to the sport and give him a day to remember.

Although failing to make the final, the Coventry Bees rider, who scored a total of six points including a heat win on his penultimate ride, was happy with how the event went.

“The weather made the track dusty but it was an amazing day,” said Armstrong.

“I didn’t expect the crowd we had but I didn’t know what to expect.

“When I went around the pits before the meeting seeing the riders we had and the crowd it brought a real lump to my throat.

“It was all about being a fun day. There were some good races and the riders rode hard and didn’t hold back.

“I’ve not ridden with the likes of Rory Schlein, Kevin Doolan and Simon Lambert for years but without even thinking about it they came and rode which just goes to show you what sort of guys they are as they didn’t have to do this.

“Hopefully everybody has gone home happy as without doubt I’m going home happy.”

Class came to the fore in the final with Wolverhampton Wolves and Ipswich Witches star Rory Schlein making it six wins from as many rides when defeating former Fen Tigers rider Stefan Nielsen into second, with Ben Morley back in third and Kevin Doolan taking fourth.

“Hopefully we entertained those coming through the gates as that was the whole point of it. I’ve done a testimonial myself and I know how stressful they are,” said Schlein.

“Jon was pretty keen to have me come and I like to do my bit and give a bit back when I can. We just wanted everyone to have some fun and enjoy themselves which hopefully they did.”

Scores

Final: 1 Rory Schlein, 2 Stefan Nielsen, 3 Ben Morley, 4 Kevin Doolan.

Semi-Final: 1 Ben Morley, 2 Kevin Doolan, 3 Connor Mountain, 4 Jan Gravesen.

Qualifying Heats: 1 Rory Schlein 15, 2 Stefan Nielsen 13, 3 Kevin Doolan 12, 4= Ben Morley, Connor Mountain, Jan Gravesen 11, 7 Simon Lambert 9, 8 Jordan Jenkins 7, 9 Danny Ayers 7, 10 Jon Armstrong 6, 11 Dan Halsey 5, 12 Adam Roynon 5, 13 Ben Hopwood 4, 14 Danno Verge 2, 15 Alfie Bowtell 1 (withdrawn), 16 Sam Bebee 0, 17 Kyle Newman 0 (withdrawn)

What they said about Armstrong:

Kevin Doolan (Berwick Bandits): “The last time I saw the place this full was for the Mildenhall versus King’s Lynn derby matches so I think Jon can head back to Manchester delighted with the meeting. It was no more than what he deserved.

Connor Mountain (Coventry Bees and Ipswich Witches): “Hopefully we put on a good show for Jon and there was a great attendance which he deserves after all his dedication to the sport.

“I’m glad everything went well for Armo and I was honoured to be a part of his big day. He is a great guy and I’m glad to still be racing with him at Coventry.”

Jan Gravesen (unattached): “Any testimonial is entitled to but to do 25 years of racing is almost unheard of and is something special. Jon is a super nice guy and I am happy to come back here and give my bit back to help him.”

Jordan Jenkins (Mildenhall Fen Tigers): “Jon never wants to take anything as he always wants to give. Last year in the team he helped me out so much. He is just a great person to be around. I learnt a lot from him and I wouldn’t not be where I am now if it wasn’t for that.”

Stefan Nielsen (Scunthorpe Scorpions): “It is a pleasure to be asked back here and support Jon. I rode with him later on his career at Mildenhall for a year and he is just a really nice bloke. It’s been a great day and it is good to give Jon something back for all his years’ racing.”