‘Strong field’ set to feature as new season starts with Fours

Kevin Jolly is confident he has assembled a group of riders with all the right ingredients to produce fireworks on track in the Fen Fours on Easter Monday (3pm).

The Mildenhall Fen Tigers promoter will see all of his 2018 team in action alongside several guests including a number of the West Row-based outfit’s former riders in the 2018 curtain-raiser.

Having been impressed with what he saw from his new-look side during their press and practice day on Friday, Jolly is now looking forward to watching his current crop of riders in competitive action for the first time.

He said: “Like always we try and get as good a field as we possibly can with a few riders from the championship. We feel that the entertainment value will be very good.

“I would probably say the field is as strong as last year

“It is a meeting where we can get the sponsors involved and create a bit of revenue for the club and we have tried to get track experts involved where we can, with the likes of Ben Morley.

“The boys are all keen for the practice and it is a good season starter for them. They all want to show their true colours.

“On the showing of what we saw from the six Fen Tigers at press and practice we are very happy.

“It ain’t going to be an easy meeting for anyone but it’s a good taster.”

Featuring among the former Fen Tigers riders set to make an appearance at the meeting is star of the club’s 2012 Grand Slam winning team, Stefan Nielsen.

After taking part in a practice session at the track on Saturday, the 23-year-old, who will be riding for championship side Scunthorpe Scorpions this season, hopes to go through the meeting unbeaten after dropping only one point from six rides in the competition 12 months ago.

Nielsen said: “I’ve always enjoyed it at Mildenhall and I’m looking forward to getting back on the track there.

“Last year I got 17 out of 18 possible points in the Fen Fours and I’m hoping to do one better than that this year.

“I love being back here, it’s my closest track to me and I’ve some great memories here.

“I watched a few of them on DVD through the winter to look back at the good times as I didn’t have many last year.”

“It is a big year for me this year. I had a difficult season last year to put it mildly after breaking my left collarbone.

“I’ve done everything the same through the winter, spending plenty of time in the gym working out and getting fit.

“Scunthorpe have a really strong team this year and I’m looking forward to being part of that. Hopefully I can pick up where I left off before the injury.”

Teams

Browns Bombers: Stefan Nielsen, Jon Armstrong, Dan Halsey, William O’Keefe.

Palmers Panthers: Ben Morley, Alfie Bowtell, Josh Bailey, Matt Marson.

Assured Aces: Danny Ayers, Connor Mountain, Drew Kemp, Sam Bebee.

Mighty Manchetts: Alex Davies, Jordan Jenkins, Connor Coles, Ryan Kinsley.