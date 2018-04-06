Stowmarket's Katherine Rednall in Commonwealth Games action

Bowls star Katherine Rednall has begun her first ever venture in the Commonwealth Games, as she continues her group stage battles in the Gold Coast tonight.

The three-time Indoor Bowls Championship title holder is competing for England for the first time in a major outdoor competition.

The 22-year-old from Stowmarket is following in her father John's footsteps, who represented his country at the 1994 Games in Canada, but hopes to go a step better as she targets a medal in Australia.

The member of Felixstowe & Suffolk Bowls Club got underway yesterday morning - 9am in the Gold Coast but midnight on Wednesday in the UK - against Malaysia's Emma Firyana Saroji in round one.

She lost 21-11 in her first match, but bounced back in round two against Pinki from India at midday (3am UK), as she came out on the winning end of a 21-11 scoreline this time to wrap up her first day of competition at the Commonwealths.

This morning (9am Gold Coast, 12am UK) she took on New Zealand's Jo Edwards in a tight contest that ended 21-17 in her favour before following up with her biggest victory so far at midday (3am UK). She beat Niue's Pauline Blumsky 21-9.

Round five, the final round of the heats, will take place at midnight tonight UK-time (9am Gold Coast) with Rednall paired up against Fiji's Litia Tikoisuva in Section D.

Rednall lies in third place after four rounds, with only the top two progressing to the Quarter Finals. It means her final round match is crucial, as she faces the competitor lying in fourth, while leader Saroji and Edwards face off.

If she is to progress to the Quarter Finals tonight, she will be in action tomorrow at 10.30am UK-time (7.30pm Gold Coast).