Still time to join Joggers’ running group

EXPERT GUIDANCE: Coach Greg Davis
There are still places available for the Newmarket Joggers 2018 Beginners’ Running Group.

The course, which starts on Monday, January 15 and runs for 10 weeks, is designed to be a structured and fun way to begin or rediscover a pathway into running.

For the price of £55, those taking part will receive guidance from a host of qualified coaches, including Greg Davis, Mick Graham and Brian Munns.

And once the course is completed, runners will receive a one-year membership to the Newmarket Joggers.

For more information contact greg.davis@newmarketjoggers.co.uk or to book your place before December 29, visit www.newmarketjoggers.co.uk

Sessions will start at Newmarket Leisure Centre at 6.15pm.