Stewards’ enquiry hands win to Elsworth’s seven-year-old

Newmarket horses were at the centre of some dramatic scenes as David Elsworth’s Master The World was awarded the Betway Winter Derby in the stewards’ room at Lingfield Park on Saturday.

The seven-year-old — trained by Sean Levey — finished the 10-furlong race behind David Simcock’s Mr Owen.

However, an enquiry deemed that first-past-the-post Mr Owen had caused serious interference to the runner-up after veering sharply right.

The ruling secured a second Fast-Track Qualifier victory over course and distance success this season for Master The World, who had previously won the Listed Betway Churchill Stakes in November.

“He will come back for the Betway Easter Classic on Finals Day and would have a live chance based on that performance,” said Master The World’s co-owner Kevin Quinn.

“Sean Levey (jockey) gets on so well with him and having the right jockey on board massively helps.

“He is a great horse and Sean is a genius in the saddle.

“He’s a top jockey and David Elsworth will continue to pick Sean where he can.

“The team have done a great job with him and credit where credit is due.

“Master The World did brilliantly for us last year, winning the Betfred Mile at Goodwood, and it was the same sort of race as today.

“This is his biggest victory and we are delighted to be a part of it.”

Meanwhile, Simcock said of Mr Owen: “He spooked at a shadow close to home or else he would have kept straight.”

The All-Weather Championships Finals Day will take place on Good Friday at Lingfield.