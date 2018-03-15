Starting issues hamper Pick as he prepares for second chance

Owen Pick has admitted issues with the starting gate impacted on his performance in the snowboard cross at the Winter Paralympics on Monday.

Barton Mills-based Pick, who lost his leg while serving on the frontline in Afghanistan, was knocked out at the quarter-final stage of the competition in PyeongChang, South Korea, by Argentina’s Carlos Javier Codina.

LOOKING AHEAD: Owen Pick. Picture: ParalympicGB

However, much of the talk after the contest was dominated by a delay with the electronic starting gate, which at one point threatened to postpone the event.

After a long delay it was decided competitors would go off manually using rubber bands — something Pick, on reflection, feels got the better of him.

“I said in other interviews no (it did not have an impact), but now I think about it maybe it did,” he said.

“It is a bit annoying — all of a sudden we have got this new starting system.

“There was talk they were going to cancel it and do it another day.

“It is a shame that it went the way it did. We wanted to put on a good show.”

It is not all over for Pick, though, as he looks ahead to one final chance to get his hands on a Paralympic medal.

He goes in the bank slalom tomorrow – an event which he believes is his strongest.

“I have had a couple of days off to chill, relax and forget about this,” he added.

“Bank slalom, generally speaking, is my better event — I really enjoy it.

“There is nobody to get in the way, it is just me and my snowboard.

“For me it is true snowboarding and that is what I am really looking forward to.”