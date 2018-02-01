Spirited Newmarket can hold their heads high despite defeat

LONDON DIVISION THREE

EASTERN COUNTIES

Newmarket 0

Southwold 41

League-leading Southwold proved to be too strong for Newmarket on Saturday.

However, while the scoreline reflected the visitors’ superiority, it does not truly show just how hard Newmarket made them work for their victory.

The signs were ominous for the hosts as early as the eighth minute, by which point Southwold had already run in two unconverted tries.

But Newmarket stood firm during the remainder of the first half, even when they were reduced to 14 men for a short period.

With a 10-0 lead from the opening 40 minutes, Southwold scored their third try of the game shortly after the restart.

The away team continued to score tries at regular intervals thereafter, but they did not dominate the contest as second-from-bottom Newmarket continued to battle hard.

Newmarket’s next game is away at seventh-placed Woodbridge on Saturday (2.30pm).

• Newmarket Under-15s exited the Cambridgeshire Cup on Sunday following a 24-14 defeat to Wisbech.

Newmarket were missing a number of key players through injury and so it was little surprise when Wisbech scored the tie’s first points early on.

To their credit, Newmarket kept themselves in the contest and reduced the deficit with tries from Szymon Borowski and Fabian Dodds, both of which were converted by the boot of Sam Skingley.

Some good defensive work by Hayden Stannard and Charley Palmer kept Newmarket in contention, but they ultimately fell short by a margin of 10 points.