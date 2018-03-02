Spencer plans Sefton Lodge switch

Royal Ascot-winning trainer Richard Spencer has confirmed he will soon be operating out of Newmarket’s Sefton Lodge Stables.

Spencer, 29, is expected to make the move in the next few weeks after Phil Cunningham — chief of Rebel Racing — completed the purchase of the Bury Road facility from Manton-bound Martyn Meade.

The news comes as a big boost for Spencer as he looks to build upon a promising 2017 campaign — the highlight of which saw Rajasinghe clinch the Group 2 Coventry Stakes.

Spencer is currently based at Albert House Stables, which straddles Bury and Moulton Roads and has 23 boxes.

However, the relocation will somewhat dwarf Spencer’s current capacity, providing him with 47 boxes.

Meanwhile, the former assistant to Michael Bell is now likely to have more than one eye on this month’s Cheltenham Festival, with Sir Jack Yeats set to feature in the St. James’s Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase on March 16.