Skelton marks his return from injury with a goal in home draw

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 3NE

Newmarket I 2

Ipswich II 2

In a game that swung one way and then the other, Newmarket’s first team kicked off the new year with a score draw at home against Ipswich’s second team on Saturday.

After a spell out through injury, the home team welcomed back the creative Mike Skelton who made an instant impact by scoring the game’s opening goal.

Newmarket launched a counter-attack from deep, with Skelton applying the finishing touch to break the deadlock.

The visitors responded positively and eventually got the better of Iain Robinson in the home goal, but it was Newmarket who took the lead into the break thanks to Mark Pears, who was enjoying a rare outing up front.

Robinson was forced to make a string of saves during the second half, yet he was eventually beaten as Ipswich salvaged a share of the spoils.

Both teams had opportunities to win the contest late on, but neither was able to find the backboard for a third time.

Newmarket (5th) head to third-placed Norwich City III on Saturday (1.45pm).

n Newmarket II remain top of Division 5NE after goals from Lee Blades, Ollie Trent and skipper Drew Wood sealed a 3-2 victory over I-ES V.

Basement boys Ipswich Cranes I will be their visitors on Saturday (1pm).

n Vicky Beeton, Tracy Cockerill, Di Farrell-Thomas, Hannah Fox and Jazz Freed were all on target as Newmarket Ladies II recorded a 5-1 victory over Haverhill Ladies II in East Women’s League Division 4NW(S).

Fifth-placed Newmarket travel to the side directly above them — Sudbury II – on Saturday (12.30pm).