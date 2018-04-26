Setback forces daughter of Frankel to miss Classic shot

Sir Michael Stoute’s Veracious has been withdrawn from the QIPCO 1000 Guineas on Sunday, May 6.

The daughter of Frankel, who is bred and owned by Cheveley Park Stud, had been the shortest-priced British-trained horse to win the Classic at the Rowley Mile.

However, after working out on the course the previous week under jockey Frankie Dettori, it has now been confirmed that the three-year-old will miss the race because of a ‘setback’.

A brief statement from Stoute’s stables read: “Veracious is out of the 1,000 Guineas as she has had a training setback.”

Veracious — a winner of the Godolphin Under Starters Orders Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at the Rowley Mile last October — could now be aimed at the Group 1 Investec Oaks at Epsom Downs on June 1.