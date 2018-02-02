Seconds remain in hot pursuit after victory

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 5NE

Newmarket II 5

Felixstowe III 2

Newmarket’s second team remain hot on the heels on table-topping Watton I thanks to a 5-2 home victory over Felixstowe III on Saturday.

Leading goalscorer Simon Harrington helped himself to a brace of goals, while Ollie Trent, Andrew Beardon and Jonny Bunker also got in on the act.

The win has left Newmarket just two points adrift of Watton with two games in hand.

On Saturday they travel to take on eighth-placed UEA III (2.30pm).

• It was goals galore for Newmarket Ladies II as they thrashed Wisbech Town III 10-1 in the East Women’s League Division 4NW(S).

Hayley Tydeman fired in four of the goals, with Hannah Fox helping herself to a hat-trick.

Further goals came courtesy of Georgia Beau Rolls, Emma Russel-Price and Lucie Swann for the fifth-placed side.

On Saturday, the seconds return to home comforts with the visit of a Cambridge South II team who currently occupy third position in the standings (11.30am).