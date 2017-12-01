Seconds fight from two goals down to draw at league leaders

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 4NW(S)

St Ives III 4

Newmarket II 4

Newmarket Ladies II managed to break their losing streak at then league-leaders St Ives III in a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Following back-to-back defeats, the scoreline made for a very happy away captain at the final whistle, with the result seeing St Ives removed from top spot.

The first goal came within 10 minutes from Hannah Fox guarding the penalty-spot and using her characteristic sweep to find the backboard.

Soon after, the second goal came from captain Zoe Bailey, deftly deflecting the ball struck by Emma Russell-Price from a short corner routine.

St Ives made some substitutes and came back fighting, winning and scoring from short corners to bring the score to 3-2 by the end of the first half.

Newmarket went 4-2 before digging deeper than they have done all season to pull the scores level.

One came from Jess Logan and the equaliser from Sarah Haird from an almost impossibly tight angle in a strong contender for goal-of-the-season.

Player of the match was Jess Logan for being everywhere at break-neck speed.

n Newmarket Ladies I lost 3-0 away to UEA I in Division 1N, while the thirds saw their home game with Cambridge South III called off due to a frozen pitch and Newmarket Ladies IV were on the wrong end of a 7-0 scoreline at Royston III.

n Division 5NE table-toppers Newmarket Men’s II made it eight wins from 10 with a 5-0 home demolition of Lowestoft Railway II.

Drew Wood got a brace while Alex Andreous, Simon Donald and Simon Harrington were also on target.

n Newmarket Men’s I were 4-1 winners away at Pelicans II in Division 3NE with Harry Bell scoring twice and Mike Skelton and Will Wilson accounting for the others.

n Newmarket Men’s III went down to a 4-1 defeat at home to Sudbury IV in a Division 6NE(S) contest that was notable for a top-class debut performance from young goalkeeper Eli Bailey, while Peter Booth hit the only home goal.