Second place Stow too strong for Ely

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION THREE

EASTERN COUNTIES

Stowmarket 29

Ely Tigers 7

Ely Tigers’ hopes of finishing second in the league took a big blow on Saturday as they were defeated in the snow at Stowmarket.

The third-placed Cambridgeshire side made the trip to second-placed Stowmarket with only five points separating the two.

However, that gap has been extended to 11 with Ely now facing a battle to keep hold of their current position, with Holt in fourth.

With a number of players absent, Ely started slowly and were duly punished as Stowmarket forced their way over early on.

The Tigers started to settle after that and a good flow of play forced Stowmarket to concede a penalty for offside.

The visitors opted for touch and won the line-out, with the ball being shipped wide to man-of-the-match Tom Green, who showed great pace to dart around his opposite number and touch down in the corner.

Matt McCarthy was on point to add the extras to send Ely into the break in a decent position.

But, in the second half Ely, lost the wind advantage and as conditions worsened Stowmarket ran in four more tries to seal the victory.

Ely travel to Thetford (5th) on Saturday (3pm).

• Newmarket’s tough season continued as they suffered a 72-10 loss at Wisbech.

The game was marred, though, by a head injury to Pete Boyle that left the Newmarket player requiring hospital treatment.

He was later released without serious injury, but feeling the effects of the incident.

Wisbech sportingly agreed to play with 14 men while Newmarket’s substitutes tended to Boyle, but they were always in control of the contest.

Newmarket’s first of two tries was scored by Matt Shepherd and the second came courtesy of Daniele Terenzi — his first of the season.

Bottom-of-the-table Newmarket are without a game this weekend and return to action with the visit of West Norfolk on Saturday, April 7 (3pm).