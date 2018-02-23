Second-half blitz leaves Newmarket defeated

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION THREE

EASTERN COUNTIES

Newmarket 17

Ely 52

The bragging rights went the way of Ely on Saturday as they eased to victory at neighbouring Newmarket.

Despite the final scoreline going against them, the hosts dominated the opening exchanges at Scaltback.

Boosted by a squad of 18 players available for selection, Newmarket had several runs at the Ely line and were eventually rewarded via a successful Michael Reeves penalty.

However, Newmarket’s score seemed to spring Ely into life and by the half-time whistle they had run in two tries — one of which was converted — to lead 12-3.

A third Ely try arrived four minutes after the restart, before Newmarket’s Reeves dotted down and converted to make the score 19-10.

Yet, the next 18 minutes firmly belonged to Ely, who ran in five tries — four converted — during that period to end the match as a contest.

With three minutes to go Dan Johnson scored a try for Newmarket and Reeves converted, but the damage had long been done.

Bottom-of-the-table Newmarket return to action on March 3, at Wisbech, while Ely (3rd) make the trip to Stowmarket on the same day (both 3pm).