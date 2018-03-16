Sadler shines for Joggers

Sam Sadler was Newmarket Joggers’ star performer at an event held in Haverhill at the weekend.

The Suffolk town hosted a 10K and a half marathon, with Sadler opting to compete in the former.

He duly went on to cross the line in third position overall, while club-mate Alan Thornhill clocked a time of one hour, four minutes and 16 seconds (1.04.16) in what was his first ever outing over 10K.

The half marathon saw Robert Jaina finish in 21st position overall from a field of 90 runners.

Lynda McCormack also crossed the line in a time of 2.12.14, making it her second completed half marathon in as many weeks.

Elsewhere, Thetford saw some of the other Joggers taking on this tough trail in the 10K Hoohah Run.

With a field comprising of more than 500 runners, Nicky Chapman was third female home, followed by Andrew Taylor in 52nd.