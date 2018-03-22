Resztan in top shape ahead of quest for a Euro Champs medal

Demie-Jade Resztan believes she could not be in any better shape as she prepares for one of the biggest competitions of her boxing career.

This weekend the New Astley fighter will be in the Romanian capital of Bucharest, where she will represent Great Britain in the European Under-22 Championships.

Victory could open up all number of avenues for the 21-year-old, who missed out on a call-up to the England squad for next month’s Commonwealth Games because the decision was made to take an extra male boxer.

And crucially Resztan is now free from the pain of a troublesome hand injury that plagued her for a number of months.

“I am over the moon to have been selected, especially because I feel so fit and strong. I am in the best shape I can be,” she said.

“I can finally box properly with no pain in the hand.

“It went on for such a long time — last April I won the English Championship virtually boxing with one hand.

“I spent some time in a cast and it was a worrying time because nothing seem to be working. I did not know if it could be fixed.

“But it seems to be okay now and it has worked out at the perfect time.”

Ranked number one in England, Resztan is likely to be among the favourites to medal in Eastern Europe.

Were she to live up to that billing big things could well follow, with Resztan setting her sights on the sport’s biggest competitions.

“I will take it fight by fight over there but I am looking to win a medal and would love it be gold,” she added.

“There is a lot of hard work ahead and when you are the number one in the country you are there to be shot at.

“It is hard getting to top but then it is harder to stay there because everyone wants to be you.

“I want to get the Olympics and the big championships, that is what drives me on.

“I am only 21 and there is a lot more to come from me, hopefully starting at the weekend in Romania.”