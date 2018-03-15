Resztan has ‘life changing’ opportunity at Euro Champs

Demie-Jade Resztan’s call-up to the European Under-22 Championships later this month could be ‘life changing’, writes Liam Apicella.

That is the opinion of Mark O’Reilly, who has coached Resztan for a number of years at New Astley Boxing Club.

Resztan — ranked the number one 48kg female in the country — has been selected to represent the British team in Romania on March 25.

The 21-year-old is no stranger to these type of competitions, but O’Reilly believes that medalling on this occasion will open up a number of doors.

“Demie is going for gold, but any medal would be a massive plus,” said O’Reilly.

“This could be a life changing event for her, particularly in terms of being a regular with Team GB.

“Her goal is to get that level and stay there.

“They do not currently have a 48kg girl — there is no funding because it is not an Olympic weight.

“But there is talk that might change in the future, so if Demie makes an impact, it could make all the difference.

“This could be the start of Demie getting going in that type of environment.

“She is in great shape and good form — I have got a really good feeling about it.”

Resztan saw her bout at New Astley Boxing Club’s recent home show at The Racing Centre stopped late in the third round when the referee decided to disqualify her and opponent Rebecca Stone for pushing.