Quarter-final exit for Pick

Barton Mills’ Owen Pick came up short in his bid for Winter Paralympic glory this morning.

The 26-year-old British snowboarder was considered to be among the medal contenders for the cross event in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

But it was not be for the former Mildenhall College Academy pupil, who was eliminated at the quarter-final stage by Argentina’s Carlos Javier Codina Thomatis.

The Team GB flag bearer said after his exit: “To try to make a safe pass was so difficult,

“There isn’t a lot of room. It is bumpy and choppy and it’s a fast course.

“I didn’t snowboard as well as I can in that last race.

“That’s what upsets me the most — I know I can snowboard better.”

Pick will be hoping for better when he competes in the banked slalom on Friday.