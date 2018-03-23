Pollard victorious for Joggers

Despite a number of races being cancelled because of the snow a number of Newmarket Joggers were in action at the weekend, including the triumphant Neil Pollard.

His time of 38 minutes was enough to win the Mud and Mayhem 10K Thetford Trail race ahead of the rest of the field.

Clive Purbrook was also in good form in the tough conditions, clocking a time of 50.18 minutes to finish in ninth position.

Further afield, Paul Dockerill ran the Hampton Court Half Marathon and finished just 41 seconds outside a time of one hour and 30 minutes, providing him with a personal best.

Meanwhile, Bungay was home to another of the Winter Cross Country Series.

Many Joggers joined more than 250 runners on the tough five-mile course, with Oliver Daykin the first male member of the club across the line with a time of just 28.05.

The first female club runner to finish was Daisy Glover in a time 28.53, putting her in third position overall.

Other club runners braving the weather and terrain to put in good performances were Greg Davis (29.50), Kate Warboys (47.08) and Jenny Osbourn (58.01)

And in much sunnier climes, Caroline McIntosh completed a 5K run on the Portuguese coast of Falesia.