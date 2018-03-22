Pick plotting a second Winter Paralympics

Owen Pick has vowed to return to the Winter Paralympics after his first attempt yielded no medals, writes Liam Apicella.

The Barton Mills-based snowboarder, who lost his right leg as the result of an explosion while serving in Afghanistan eight years ago, was considered to be among the leading contenders for the top prizes in PyeongChang, South Korea.

However, the former Mildenhall College Academy pupil was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the snowboard cross on March 12, before having to settle for ninth position during Friday’s banked slalom event.

As a result, Pick feels he has little option but to commit to another four-year cycle, with the next Winter Paralympics set to take place in Beijing, China, in 2022.

“I will definitely go again for sure,” said the 26-year-old.

“I am hard on myself but I set myself a challenge.

“You are told you cannot do certain things because of your injury and I want to prove them wrong.

“I haven’t got a choice whether I continue. I cannot leave it.

“I am one of those people who sets themselves a goal and I have not achieved that goal. I will be back.”