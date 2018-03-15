Pair get dogs through to two Romford finals

Lakenheath handler Mark Wallis and Hockwold-based Patrick Janssens will dominate the two finals at Romford on Friday evening.

In the Coral Essex Vase, four-time winner Wallis will be represented by Roswell Romanov and Ninja Penny after both successfully negotiated their way through last week’s semi-finals.

And they will be joined in the race by the Janssens-trained Barricane Carina.

Janssens will also have two representatives in the final of the Coral Golden Sprint in the shape of Bockos Alfie and Kilmore Lemon.

The latter is the 11/10 favourite with the bookmakers, while Bockos Alfie is the 6/1 third favourite.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Wallis’ Ninja Fortune and Plan Ahead were unable to advance beyond the semi-finals of the Astute Electronics Gold Cup at Towcester and bow out of the competition.