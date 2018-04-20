Number of triumphs outweighs shock defeat

Club star Jamie Corner may have suffered a shock defeat, but it was still a memorable night of boxing for members of Eddie Guest’s Gym on Saturday, writes Liam Apicella.

An estimated 250 people descended on Newmarket Leisure Centre for an evening of fight action, with the anticipation being that Corner would get the better of his Bromley-based opponent Billy Jackson.

However, Corner was off-colour from the word go and ended up suffering his first defeat in eight bouts as part of Guest’s set-up.

“It was a surprise, but he did not seem himself, even in the warm-up,” said Guest.

“When he came over to the corner at the end of the first round he said himself that he was boxing below par.

“He was just not as crisp and quick as normal.

“But he is human after all and the lad he was up against was no mug. He will come back stronger from this.”

On a more positive note, Guest watched on as eight of his stable triumphed from the 12 bouts on the night.

He was impressed by 15-year-old Chester Rudnicki, who won his debut, while Dan Holland, Callum Fogg and Andy Shipp were also victorious.

Guest also reserved special praise for two of his other fighters, namely Nathan Howie and Dameon Starmer.

“Nathan has that bit of class and has great movement,” said the trainer.

“His style is fantastic. I love watching him spar and he takes it into the ring.

“As for Dameon, I thought he was not going to fight.

“He was suffering with a chest infection and lost four kilos in weight.

“But he went out there, dug deep and got a fantastic victory.”

All proceeds from the event will be split between Sarcoma UK and St Nicholas Hospice Care.