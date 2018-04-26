Noseda’s Gronkowski withdraws from Kentucky Derby

Gronkowski has been scratched from the Kentucky Derby on May 5.

The three-year-old, who is trained by Newmarket’s Jeremy Noseda at his base Shalfleet, was taken ill over the weekend.

Owners, Phoenix Thoroughbred, posted on Twitter: “We very much regret that #Gronkowski will miss the @KentuckyDerby after spiking a fever over the weekend and being treated with antibiotics.

“He can’t make the long journey to Louisville but is doing well.”

Meanwhile, NFL star Rob Gronkowski, whom the colt is named after, tweeted: “It’s unfortunate Gronkowski the horse will not be able to race in the upcoming Kentucky Derby.

“I fully support what is best for the horse. I know he will come back strong and healthy and I am excited to see him race again.”