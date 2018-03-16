No Paralympic medal for Pick

It was not to be for Owen Pick in his second attempt to win a Winter Paralympic medal this morning.

The Barton Mills-based snowboarder, who lost his right leg as the result of an explosion while serving in Afghanistan eight years ago, was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the snowboard cross on Monday.

However, today’s banked slalom event was always seen to be the 26-year-old’s best chance of finishing on the podium, having clinched a silver at last year’s World Championships.

He was unable to repeat that feat in PyeongChang, though, as he recorded a best time of 52.81 seconds to finish in ninth position — 4.13 seconds behind gold medal-winner Gurimu Narita of Japan.