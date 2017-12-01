Newmarket thrash basement side in confidence-boosting win

LONDON DIVISION THREE

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Newmarket 82

Lowestoft & Yarmouth 5

Newmarket’s players received a tremendous confidence boost by demolishing bottom side Lowestoft & Yarmouth by a 77-point margin for only their second win of the campaign.

Alex Taday, the team’s youngest player on the pitch, opened the scoring in the first three minutes.

Six minutes later captain Max Bell scored the second try, with Joe Parr converting for a 12-point lead.

The tempo of the match was pretty much set with Newmarket scoring tries on a regular basis.

The scorers in this half were Aiden Cooper, Max Bell (again) and Joe Parr, and the half closed 29-0 to the home side.

The second half followed the same pattern in terms of scoring.

Owen Howes scored twice, as did Simon Guenigault, and there were further tries from Adam Smith, Phil McBride and Harvey Bell.

Dale Gibson scored two points for the last conversion as Parr had been sent to the sin bin.

The match was held up for 15 minutes as an L&Y man attempted a tackle on Newmarket’s captain with a clash of heads seeing Bell require hospital treatment for his cut and the visitor’s player require an ambulance, and the match being moved to Newmarket’s second pitch. It was later heard the L&Y man has made a good recovery.

Head coach Dave Sayer was seen to be pleased with the result although identified areas he wanted to improve.

Cup weekend leaves Newmarket with no fixture this Saturday.