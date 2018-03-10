Newmarket swimmers show top form at County Championships

Newmarket Swim Club were in top form at the recent County Championships, setting almost 200 new personal best times and winning more than 50 medals.

The club had a total of 39 swimmers in action after they gained the necessary times to qualify for the event.

And they combined to make it a memorable competition for Newmarket, racking up a total of 188 new PBs.

In terms of the medals, Newmarket collected 15 gold, 16 silver and 22 bronzes, which helped produce two county champions.

In terms of the overall standings, Newmarket managed to finish in an impressive fourth position.

Meanwhile, the final day of the championships saw the skins and relay races take place.

The skins event is always one of the most exciting parts of any meeting, with Newmarket represented by Lauren Watt.

The youngster did well for the club, finishing in fifth position, while Newmarket’s relay teams gained two silvers and a bronze to finish fifth overall.